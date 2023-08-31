Elon Musk's X adding audio, video calling feature as Zuckerberg's Threads continues to bite

A photo of X's account on its platform with the former bird logo in the background. — AFP/File

Elon Musk, tech billionaire and owner of X, formerly Twitter, has announced that the microblogging social media platform, which is facing tough competition from Meta's Threads, will soon add audio and video calling features to pacify not-so-very-happy users.

The feature will be compatible with Android, iOS, PC, and Mac, and will not require users to have a phone number.

Musk made the announcement on Twitter, saying that the calls would be "a unique set of factors" that would make Twitter "the effective global address book." He did not give a specific date for the launch of the feature.

The audio and video calling features are part of Musk's vision for Twitter to become an "everything app." Musk has said that he wants Twitter to be more than just a place to share news and information, but also a platform for people to connect with each other in more meaningful ways.

The audio and video calling features would be a significant addition to Twitter and would make it more competitive with other social media platforms such as Facebook and Zoom.

The features would also be a boon for businesses and organisations that use Twitter for customer service or other purposes.

Musk's announcement has been met with mixed reactions. Some users have welcomed the news, while others have expressed concerns about privacy and security.

In addition to the audio and video calling features, Twitter has also been making other changes under Musk's ownership. The company has announced that it will be relaxing its content moderation policies and that it will be adding new features to make the platform more user-friendly.