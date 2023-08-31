Kevin Costner drops a major hint at finding love again after drastic weight loss

File Footage

Kevin Costner has recently dropped a subtle hint at finding love again after drastic weight loss.



According to a report published by RadarOnline, the Yellowstone star has shed 15 pounds following his bitter split from his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner.

“Kevin's ready to put himself out there once he finds the next suitable lady,” revealed a source to the outlet.

Interestingly, Costner caught the media attention after he put up a “trim physique” while leaving Montecito tailor shop The Perfect Fit after getting his pants stitched.

The source told RadarOnline, “He figures the best way to move past this mess is to get back on the dating scene."

People close to the Costner disclosed that the actor is looking after his health and appearance so that he can seemingly hit on with the dating scene again.

“He's desperate to fix his hair,” mentioned the insiders.

The source further shared that Costner’s weight loss and dating plans came after Baumgartner left his home back in July.

Another insider opened up to the National Enquirer that many women would be interested to “land a date with the most eligible bachelor in Tinseltown”.

Meanwhile, RadarOnline reported that Baumgartner, who shares three children with Costner, contested in a document filed to the court that $129,000 child support payment per month isn’t enough for her children to enjoy “a similar lifestyle in her care” as they would have when she was living with the actor.

Baumgartner demanded in her document that $175,057 per month “will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin's lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable”.