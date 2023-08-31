Meghan Markle 'isolates' Prince Harry as old pals 'don't hear from him'

File Footage





Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle has changed him so much so that he is no longer in touch with his old pals who he used to share with his now estranged brother Prince William,

Speaking to Spin Genie, King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold claimed that the Duke of Sussex has turned radio silent following the royal's decision to step back from his royal duties.

"I know quite a few of Harry's friends, who don't hear from him at all now," he said.

This was notable when the young royal did not show up at his pal Jack Mann's July wedding despite attending the wedding party where Mann declared him as his "unofficial best man".

This also extended to Prince Harry’s relationship with Prince William as they have been walking on egg shells since their relationship turned sour in the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex airing the royal family’s dirty laundry for the public to see.

"They were both very sociable boys," Harrold told the publication.

"And that's what's so sad about it now, how they've gone from best of friends to non-existent really. They have become so distant."

Before things went south Harrold shared that the two were "always having fun together" and joke around.

"I mainly worked with them when they were approaching their late teenage years and twenties," he said.

"I liked the way they got on.

"They played practical jokes and wound each other up, but it was harmless,

"They had the same friends, too. You'd see them in the pubs together. It was a great time for them."