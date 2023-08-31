Chelsea comeback seal 2-1 victory over Wimbledon in League Cup clash

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez scored the winner against AFC Wimbledon. AFP

Chelsea mounted a comeback against Wimbledon to secure a 2-1 victory in the League Cup second round.

Despite a shocking penalty goal from Wimbledon's James Tilley in the 19th minute, Chelsea persevered. The hosts gained momentum, earning a penalty in stoppage time of the first half, which was confidently converted by England's under-21 forward Noni Madueke.



In the 72nd minute, substitute Enzo Fernandez secured the win for Chelsea, marking his first goal for the club since joining from Benfica in February, in a deal that set a new British record.

Chelsea entered the competition in the second round due to their absence in Europe last season, following their 12th-place finish in the Premier League.

In another match, Everton faced a challenge from Doncaster Rovers, the League Two side. Everton's struggle in the Premier League's opening games continued as they conceded a goal to Joe Ironside just before halftime, giving Doncaster the lead.

However, Everton found their rhythm as new signing Beto equalised in the 73rd minute, salvaging a draw for the team. Arnaut Danjuma sealed Everton's victory in the dying moments with an individual effort.

Reflecting on the hard-fought game, Danjuma admitted relief but acknowledged that Everton should have capitalised on opportunities earlier.

Elsewhere, Burnley edged out Nottingham Forest 1-0, with Zeki Amdouni's 90th-minute strike making the difference. Blackburn Rovers dominated Harrogate Town with an impressive 8-0 win, featuring goals from seven different players.

The third-round draw revealed exciting matchups, including Newcastle United against Manchester City, Chelsea against Brighton & Hove Albion, and a London derby with Arsenal traveling to Brentford.