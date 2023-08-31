 
August 30, 2023
Chelsea comeback seal 2-1 victory over Wimbledon in League Cup clash

In the 72nd minute, substitute Enzo Fernandez secured the win for Chelsea, marking his first goal for the club

By Web Desk
August 31, 2023
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez scored the winner against AFC Wimbledon. AFP
Chelsea mounted a comeback against Wimbledon to secure a 2-1 victory in the League Cup second round. 

Despite a shocking penalty goal from Wimbledon's James Tilley in the 19th minute, Chelsea persevered. The hosts gained momentum, earning a penalty in stoppage time of the first half, which was confidently converted by England's under-21 forward Noni Madueke. 

In the 72nd minute, substitute Enzo Fernandez secured the win for Chelsea, marking his first goal for the club since joining from Benfica in February, in a deal that set a new British record.

Chelsea entered the competition in the second round due to their absence in Europe last season, following their 12th-place finish in the Premier League.

In another match, Everton faced a challenge from Doncaster Rovers, the League Two side. Everton's struggle in the Premier League's opening games continued as they conceded a goal to Joe Ironside just before halftime, giving Doncaster the lead.

However, Everton found their rhythm as new signing Beto equalised in the 73rd minute, salvaging a draw for the team. Arnaut Danjuma sealed Everton's victory in the dying moments with an individual effort.

Reflecting on the hard-fought game, Danjuma admitted relief but acknowledged that Everton should have capitalised on opportunities earlier.

Elsewhere, Burnley edged out Nottingham Forest 1-0, with Zeki Amdouni's 90th-minute strike making the difference. Blackburn Rovers dominated Harrogate Town with an impressive 8-0 win, featuring goals from seven different players.

The third-round draw revealed exciting matchups, including Newcastle United against Manchester City, Chelsea against Brighton & Hove Albion, and a London derby with Arsenal traveling to Brentford.