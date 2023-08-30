‘I really like it’: Babar Azam adds another jewel to his car collection

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam sitting in his new car in this screengrab taken from a video. — YouTube/

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam who is known to have exquisite taste in cars, has now added one more jewel to his collection after receiving a brand new sports car gifted by his brother.



The top-ranked batter was surprised by his brother, Faisal Azam, with a brand new German-origin all-electric sports car as a token of gratitude for all he's been doing for the country.

As seen from Faisal Azam's vlog posted on YouTube, an elated Babar can be seen accepting the keys for the car gifted by his brother.

"I really like it," Babar can be heard saying on his brother's thoughtful gift.

The car is none other than the Audi e-tron GT. The vehicle is an all-electric car produced by the German manufacturer and produces 523-637 horsepower, as per reports.

Explaining the backdrop behind his choice of gift for his brother, Faisal Azam said that he had in fact inquired Babar about getting a new car a couple of months back.

Initially, Babar hesitated over the prospects of a new car as he is mostly out of the country representing Pakistan and various league franchises. But the Pakistani skipper always expresses his fondness for the sports cars in general.

"We discussed various options including cars from other manufacturers including Mercedes, Tesla, and Land Rover," Faisal said.

Explaining the reason behind choosing Audi's e-tron GT, Faisal said that the availability of the manufacturer's franchise in the country was a prime factor behind his choice as it offers ease in sales and maintenance of the car.