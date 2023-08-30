AI powered food and recipe service announced

The illustration shows widgets from AI Food app. — Samsung newsroom

Samsung announced the launch of Samsung Food, a personalised AI-powered food and recipe platform that will offer comprehensive food experiences through more than 160,000 available recipes in 104 countries and eight languages.

The AI will allow users to create tailored meal plans and order ingredients online. The service will also help users control their cooking appliances and share their favourite recipes on social media.

Samsung Food employs AI technology to go above and beyond current capabilities and provide a food platform that really adapts to the demands and lifestyles of its customers. It is built on the foundation of Samsung's extensive line of cooking appliances and food services.

In order to do this, Samsung Food makes use of the vast database of Whisk, a smart food platform that Samsung Next purchased in 2019 and which makes use of cutting-edge technology known as Food AI. Food AI offers meals based on user preferences and food seasonality.

“The food we enjoy and the way we prepare it are central to our daily lives, and we all love to cook and eat together,” said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President and Head of the Service Biz Group of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “By connecting digital appliances and mobile devices across the Samsung ecosystem and assisting users from shopping list to dinner plate, Samsung Food is using advanced AI capabilities to deliver a highly personalised, all-in-one food experience that users can control straight from their palms.”

Four core aspects of Samsung Food's extensive feature set include recipe discovery and personalisation, customised meal planning, connected cooking, and social sharing capabilities supporting customers at every stage of the meal planning and preparation process.

Samsung Food offers consumers the flexibility to add recipes to their personal digital recipe box whenever and wherever they choose. To generate shopping lists based on ingredients, the software analyses recipes, standardises their format, and arranges them.

Additionally, Samsung Food has a personalised recipe feature that allows the app's food AI to immediately alter a saved recipe to more accurately suit users' dietary needs.

For example, users can alter a recipe to make it vegan or vegetarian, add other ingredients, make it more nutritionally balanced, or use ingredients they already have on hand. Users will even be able to modify the cook time or skill level of recipes and develop fusion meals, such as Korean renditions of Italian cuisine.

The software generates AI-generated recommendations based on user data, dietary habits, and preferred cuisine types to help users create personalised daily meal plans. Users may also add these recommendations to their meal planner. They can also add goods to their Samsung and at any time view nutritional analysis of ingredients.

With linked cooking, users may use step-by-step guided cooking modes on their portable devices to set timers, pre-heat ovens, and transfer the cook settings for recipes directly to appliances. By the end of the year, Samsung intends to connect a variety of kitchen equipment, starting with the Bespoke Oven, to Samsung Food in order to increase consumer convenience. These appliances will include Bespoke induction ranges and Bespoke microwaves.

Users may easily become social on Samsung Food by following their favourite food content producers, publishing their own recipes, and sharing their favourite dishes with the community.

For an even more seamless and complete personal meal experience, Samsung will keep introducing additional features and services to the app in addition to the Samsung Food capabilities available at launch.

