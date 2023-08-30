Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry alone at 'Heart of Invictus' screening in California

Meghan Markle, who did not join her husband Prince Harry at a special US screening of the couple's new Netflix documentary, has set tongues wagging with her decision amid rumours of rift between the two.

The Duke of Sussex left fans stunned as he appeared in person at a preview screening of his Netflix docuseries Heart of Invictus in California on Monday.

However, royal fans and critics found it more surprising that the Duchess did not accompany her husband at the screening held in her own home town.

Meghan, who's set to attend the event in Germany next month, fueled rift rumours between her and Harry with her absence, with one reacted saying: "There's something wrong with the couple."

Another reacted: "It's more surprising that the Duchess misses the screening in her own town."

The former Suits star, according to a source, kept herself away from the spotlight to avoid backlash amid ongoing accusations against the couple.



Harry’s videos and photos are also being shared on social media by several audience members at an AMC theater in Chula Vista, San Diego County.



At the event, Harry said: "You guys get to see Heart of Invictus, which has been the last two years in the making, sooner than anybody else."

The Duke added: "So it’ll be coming out on Wednesday. You guys get to watch it tonight, or at least two episodes (to) sort of whet the appetite for the rest of it. But it’s nice to be back in San Diego."



Harry reportedly attended the screening to show his support for the United Service Organizations (USO), and it appeared that some audience members had been invited by the organization.

"Last night I was invited to a special screening of Prince Harry’s new documentary series “HEART OF INVICTUS,” at AMC CHULA VISTA, CA and got to meet the Duke of Sussex, Harry Himself," wrote children's book author Grace Ann Skidmore alongside an Instagram post of the event, which also made reference to her friend Bonnie Pham who "tagged along as my plus one thanks to the USO!

In another clip from the show, Harry appeared to talk about the important role played by members of the military family both in and out of uniform, saying: "You all serve, whether you’re the ones who wear the uniform, or whether you’re the spouse, or whether you’re the child who gets moved around the country."

While, some have accused Harry of ruining upcoming Invictus Games with the release of the Archewell documentary. The Duke of Sussex will allegedly turn the spotlight away from the Games.