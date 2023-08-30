Mohammad Bin Salman likely to visit Pakistan on Sept 10

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is expected to undertake a brief visit to Pakistan next month, sources told Geo News Wednesday.
According to the sources, the Saudi dignitary is likely to travel to the country in the second week of September.
After staying here for 4-6 hours on September 10, Mohammad Bib Salman will depart for India.
During the visit, the diplomatic sources confirmed to Geo News, that the Saudi corwn prince is expected to meet interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.
"The discussions between the leadership of the two countries will focus on the promotion of Pak-Saudi Arabia relations, defence ties, and joint military exercises," as per the sources.
The establishment of a Saudi-funded oil refinery in Pakistan will also come under discussion.
It is pertinent to mention here Mohammad Bin Salman was also scheduled to visit Pakistan late last year but it was later postponed.
The FO had confirmed that the visit was being rescheduled and new dates will be mutually finalised by the two sides.
