King Charles’ reign 'a dying flame' without Prince William, Kate Middleton

King Charles may have his own ideas to establish his rule but it seems like he has big shoes to fill following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The late Queen was the longest reigning monarch in the history of British royalty with 72 years of rule. Meanwhile, Charles is the oldest monarch to have come into power at the age of 73.

Royal biographer Tom Bower seems to be unimpressed as he juxtaposed the two rules of the mother and son.

“Charles’ popularity clearly is nothing like his mother’s,” Bower told Express.co.uk. “The monarchy is still popular. But I think William and Kate keep the whole flame going.”

The King is reportedly relying on the popularity of Prince William and Kate Middleton to keep the monarchy relevant, especially to the young people of the nation.

Moreover, Charles has been focused on implementing a modern monarchy by slimming it down, alleviating the financial burdens on the Crown. The King also has some imminent threats that become a hindrance in his rule.

“He’ll want it to be a distinctive reign,” Bower explained. “I don’t think he wants to be a caretaker. He wants to be seen as a visionary.”

He continued, “But the problem really is for him, whether he’s got the time and the energy and imagination to create something where we all remember the reign of King Charles. You can’t predict it. It depends on him. And it’s not clear yet.”

Meanwhile, royal commentator, Daniela Elser opined in News.com.au that as Charles fast approaches his 12-month mark, his rule seems like a ‘dud’ and a ‘bit of disappointment.’