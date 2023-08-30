Kourtney Kardashian to snub family from delivery room during baby's birth

file footage

Kourtney Kardashian is calling shots on this one.



As per the latest reports, the oldest Kardashian is ironing out details pertaining to the birth of her first child with Travis Barker, despite her mother Kris Jenner’s disapproval.

Kourtney has frequently made her disdain for filming every aspect of her life for the sake of the family reality show very clear.

Given the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s history of filming the birth of their babies, the Lemme mogul is determined to do it on her own terms this time.

Speaking to Heat Magazine, a source revealed, "Kourtney wants total control when it comes to the footage, so she and Travis want to hire their own team.

“Her mum has offered to handle it for her, and has promised she and Travis would have the final cut, but Kourtney is saying they want to do their own thing, so they need to be 100 percent in charge. "

Moreover, The Kardashians star is also skeptical about having anyone but Barker in the delivery room while she gives birth, leaving Kris “pretty annoyed.”

Kourtney first announced her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert in May, surprising not only fans but Barker himself.

It’s unclear when the baby is due, however, the television personality already had a growing bump when she announced the pregnancy. Hence, It could be assumed that the baby could arrive between October to December 2023.