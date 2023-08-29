Miley Cyrus' brother Trace breaks silence on being part of a famous family

Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace has recently broken silence on being part of a famous family particularly for his career.



On Monday, Trace, who released his music as a solo artist in 2006, had a Q&A session on his Instagram Stories with his fans, as one of them asked, “Is it hard being in a family that is in the spotlight?”

Trace, who is Hannah Montana star’s brother and Billy Ray Cyrus adoptive son, responded, “I love my family so much but I think I'd be much more successful if I wasn't part of a famous family."

Sharing his candid thoughts on how his work is being discredited, Trace noted, “People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I'm related to. But that's so far from the truth.”

Trace also recalled, “I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to till after they signed me.”

“I never put my last name online anywhere for the first years of my career until people started finding out,” disclosed the musician.

Trace went on saying, “When my band started taking off, Miley had just started Hannah Montana so people weren't even familiar with it.”

“I was touring in other countries when people didn't even know who Miley was and they definitely didn't expect me to be the son of a country music singer because I never brought it up,” pointed out the guitarist.

Trace also replied to another question about his preference that is either “money or fame”.



To this, the music artist added, “Sometimes I wish people didn't know who I was but I always want more money.”

“Money=freedom,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Trace is the son of Leticia 'Tish' Cyrus and Baxter Neal Helson.