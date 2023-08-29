Lionel Messi's 10-year-old son Thiago Messi joins Inter Miami's under-12 team

Lionel Messi with his son Thiago Messi. — AFP

The 10-year-old son of Argentine football star Lionel Messi known as Thiago Messi joined the Inter Miami under-12 squad just after a month Messi joined the team and helped it win the first cup championship.

According to CBS Sports, Messi's son is one of 150 young athletes who compete for the Major League Soccer team's youth academy and is a member of Inter Miami's under-12 team.

The Inter Miami youth team has also produced David Beckham's son Romeo and previous head coach Phil Neville's son Harvey, as per a source.

Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo have three kids together: Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 5.

Messi made his Inter Miami debut on July 21 after announcing his impending arrival in America a month earlier, People reported.

"After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way and to enjoy the day to day more,” Messi said in June. “Obviously, with the same responsibility and desire to play well and do things well as always. But in a calmer way."

The once last-place Inter Miami team has had one of the most remarkable turnarounds in league history, while ticket prices and attendance have risen.

Since Messi joined the team, Miami has gone unbeaten, and he has contributed a goal or assist in each game since making his debut. Messi contributed to Miami's Leagues Cup victory earlier this month and helped the squad get to the US Open Cup final the following month.

In nine games with Miami, Messi has tallied 11 goals overall, many of which were highlight-reel moments.

“OUT OF THIS WORLD,” the MLS tweeted alongside a clip of Messi’s first official league goal.

“Messi is the biggest arrival in American sports history,” ESPN columnist Luis Miguel Echegaray wrote last week. “And when it's all said and done, he will have been (along with Michael Jordan) the biggest star to have ever played here.”