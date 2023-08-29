Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘unable to control’ situation amid confused narrative

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly launched a subtle campaign in a bid to reclaim the narrative surrounding them.

However, PR and reputation management expert, Edward Coram-James believes that it may not work out in their favour.

The PR expert claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are conflicted between having privacy but also seeking attention.

“Often, when the narrative doesn’t go the way that the principal wants, they try to wrestle control of the narrative and forcefully demand the perspective, storyline or exposure that they want,” Coram-James told Express.co.uk.

“But, when the narrative is that you’re an attention seeker, there is literally no way of doing this without feeding into and giving credibility to the narrative that you’re trying to combat. It’s a common, and a human mistake.”

Harry and Meghan received backlash for their alleged car chase incident by the paparazzi which, occurred back in May in New York, and many accused them of exaggerating the details.

After the incident, the two have remained silent despite the many speculations of their alleged divorce and business matters.

“We are quite hard wired to try to take control of the situation when things aren’t going our way,” the expert said, explaining that one might tempted to attack storylines rather than remain silent.

Offering up some advice, Coram-James added, “Actions speak louder than words, and if you want to persuade the world that you’re not an attention seeker, a very good way to do that is to lay low for an extended period of time. A very bad way to do it is to continue with high profile publicity campaigns.”