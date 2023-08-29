VIDEO: 16-foot python on rooftop gives Australian family creeps of their life

This video shows a 16-foot-long python on the roof of a home in Australia.

Locals in Queensland, Australia were alarmed on Sunday after discovering a large python in their backyard as they watched and filmed the crawling beast move across the roof of a house, wondering how it got there in the first place.

One individual recorded the entire episode and shared the video on social media which instantly went viral. The video showed a large crowd gathered outside to witness the bizarre spectacle.

As the enormous reptile turns its head towards the viewers in the footage, a youngster can be heard sobbing.

"That is feral," one woman is heard saying.

"They're freaky, aren't they?" Another replies as the python lifts its tail off the roof and then stops to look at the people from a tall tree before heading for another.

The 16-foot carpet python is shown gliding between trees towards the end of the video, astonishing witnesses with its ability to stay balanced and avoid any accidents, NDTV reported.

A carpet python, weighing up to 15 kilograms and ranging from four to five meters in length, is often seen moving in trees, possibly hunting a bird or possum or avoiding self-predation, according to Snake Catcher Dan from the Sunshine Coast.

"Their muscles, distributed properly, hold them up," he said. "They reach out for a strong point, then they use muscle and weight to hold themselves up before stretching out to the next spot.

"It's quite common to see carpet pythons in trees, either soaking up the sun, avoiding dogs or people, or hunting birds and possums. I find more pythons on the ground hunting than I do in the trees, but it's not uncommon," he said.