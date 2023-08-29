Kanye West cracks under pressure as Bianca Censori's latest look turns heads

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have seemingly decided to tone down the shock factor

Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori has seemingly cracked under public’s pressure after the Yeezy architect was seen stepping out in a more conservative outfit in her latest appearance in Italy.

After making headlines for her barely-there outfits, the rapper’s wife did more than just ruffling a few feathers as locals began rallying for her to be charged for public indecency along with social media trolls calling her out for her odd style.

While it was largely speculated that Censori was forced into her NSFW looks by her husband West, the negativity seemingly did its job as she appeared in a grey trench coat during a boat ride in Venice.

In a video making rounds on social media, Kanye's wife could be seen covered till her knees in a flowy trench coat.

She was seen donning heels with the look as she strolled hand-in-hand with the Donda rapper.

For the outing, the musician rocked an all-black look including a face cover but was notably shoeless.

Take a look:



