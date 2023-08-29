Amy Robach, TJ Holmes make Instagram comeback with similar posts

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes social media are racing on the same pace.

After her relationship with her former co-anchor T.J. Holmes became public, the former anchor of GMA3: What You Need to Know published her first post on the Instagram after secretly deleting it and then discreetly reactivating it.

She posted a black-and-white photo with the tag "#nycmarathon2023" of two identical sets of running sneakers.

The former ABC News journalist seemed to imply that they were both preparing for the upcoming event. She and Holmes became close because of their shared passion of running.

The pair completed the NYC Half Marathon earlier this year, adding 13.1 more miles to their tally of the renowned 26.2-mile journey through the five boroughs of New York City.

The seasoned newscasters found themselves in the limelight in November after they were captured cuddling at a bar in New York City and holding hands in a car while on vacation in upstate New York.

Holmes, 46, and Robach, 50, who wed barely a month apart in early 2010, were still married at the time. Robach and actor Andrew Shue, 56, are still legally wed, despite the fact that they're thought to have been living apart since the summer of 2022. In December 2022, only a few weeks after word of Holmes' relationship with Robach became public, he and his ex, the 45-year-old lawyer Marilee Fiebig, filed for divorce.

Earlier, People magazine reported that the correspondents would be exiting their jobs at ABC following the company’s investigation amid romance rumours.