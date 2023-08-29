Selena Gomez's 'Single Soon' is not about The Weeknd

Selena Gomez is setting the record straight regarding rumors that her latest single, Single Soon, is a reflection of her past relationship with The Weeknd.



The 31-year-old artist recently dropped the catchy track along with a visually striking music video where she donned a stunning pink minidress.

Shortly after the song's debut, speculations began circulating that it might be a veiled reference to The Weeknd, with whom Gomez had a brief nine-month relationship in 2017, even moving in together at one point.

These rumors gained momentum when it was revealed that Gomez had expressed her discomfort with The Weeknd's show, The Idol, just a few months ago.

However, Gomez took to Instagram to address these rumors directly, commenting on a post from Hollywood Life.

She unequivocally clarified that the speculations about the meaning behind her new song are entirely false, putting an end to any conjecture about her musical inspiration.

Gomez went on to clarify the song's true meaning, stating, "It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company."

She punctuated her message with a pink hearts emoji and added, "And it's also really fun to dance to!"



