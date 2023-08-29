'Joe the Plumber' who challenged Obama passes away at 49. apnews.com

Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, famously known as "Joe the Plumber" after his encounter with then-presidential candidate Barack Obama during the 2008 campaign, has died at the age of 49.

His wife, Katie Wurzelbacher, confirmed his passing in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Described as an average and honourable man, Wurzelbacher's question to Obama about economic policies thrust him into the public eye, earning him nationwide recognition.

He passed away after battling a prolonged illness, with his family revealing his struggle with pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

Katie Wurzelbacher expressed their heartbreak and gratitude for the support they received during his fight against cancer. The family had set up a fundraiser on the Christian crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo, which raised over $135,000 to aid them.

In 2008, Joe Wurzelbacher, a plumber by trade, gained fame when he challenged Obama's tax plan at a campaign event, igniting a discussion about economic policies. His question about the American dream's compatibility with the plan prompted a response from Obama, highlighting its potential benefits for small businesses.

The exchange led to Wurzelbacher being mentioned frequently during the subsequent presidential debate and accompanying Republican nominee John McCain on the campaign trail.

He later ventured into politics himself, seeking a US House seat in Ohio in 2012 but ultimately faced defeat.

'Joe the Plumber' was survived by his wife and children.