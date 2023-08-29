Tom Brady reacts to Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper topless vacation photos

file footage

Tom Brady is reportedly unbothered by Irina Shayk’s closeness with her ex Bradley Cooper.



The Russian model raised eyebrows after she was spotted enjoying the end-of-summer vacation with the Star is Born actor in Italy over the weekend, a month after sparking romance rumors with Brady.

Irina and Bradley enjoyed an affection-laden getaway with their 6-year-old daughter Lea de Seine, which also featured the twosome frolicking topless among a rocky upcropping.

Insiders insisted that the retired NFL player is “not one bit jealous” of the pair’s bond, in fact, he finds Irina a tad more charming because of it.

Cooper and Shayk dated for four years before calling it quits in 2019. Since then, they have frequently displayed a united front and a healthy co-parent equation for their daughter.

Meanwhile, Brady is also a father to Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, whom he co-parents with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, and son Jack, 15, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan.

“Tom thinks it is great that Irina has a co-parenting relationship with Bradley because Tom has his own co-parenting relationships with Gisele and Bridget, so he is not jealous one bit when Irina hangs out with Bradley and their child,” the insider told the Daily Mail.

“Tom actually loves seeing it because Tom is such a family man, he knows what Irina is going through and respects her even more being a mother and dealing with all of that, because it isn't easy,” they continued.

“It is actually attractive to Tom to see how strong of a woman and wonderful mom she is, he respects it.”

“[Co-parenting] will never be a cause of concern,” the source added. “Tom is eating it all up, loves it, totally cool with it, it is as normal as possible.”

Tom and Irina first sparked romance rumors last month after the twosome was spotted getting cozy in the athlete’s car in Los Angeles.