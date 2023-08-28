Kate Middleton brings Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury back in spotlight

Prince William’s long-rumoured affair with Rose Hanbury has been making headlines again since Kate Middleton partied with her husband's alleged 'mistress' at Norfolk earlier this month.

Rose, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, is the wife of David Philip Cholmondeley, who is 18 years older than her; the couple were married in 2009 after a whirlwind engagement.



The Prince of Wales in 2019 found himself in the midst of cheating rumours with his longtime friend Rose Hanbury after several viral photos of William and Rose's alleged affair were making rounds on internet, also irking Princess Kate.

Rose and Kate were also known to be close friends, but in 2019, it was reported by The Sun that they had a ‘terrible falling out’ and that they were not close to each other anymore.

The story resurfaced years after dying down after the future king's younger brother Prince Harry claimed that the Palace "lied to protect" William but didn’t afford him the same protection.



In their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, the Duke said: "They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

Harry's claim prompted royal fans to speculate whether the Duke meant that William and Rose’s alleged affair was covered up by Buckingham Palace officials who ‘lied’ to kill the story and instead focused on Harry’s then-pregnant wife Meghan Markle.



Despite these claims, Rose attended the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September this year,, and also appeared at king Charles III's coronation in may this year.

However, Social media has once gain been abuzz with rumours about William's connection to Hanbury since Kate's enjoyed music with her in absence of William. It's not clear why the Prince of Wales didn't join his wife.

Discussing the relationship dynamics of William and Kate, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed: "It's not a perfect marriage," adding the couple have "terrific rows". The expert ended saying "it's always kept under control."



However, some royal fans and experts, despite all the gossips, still believe that William will never ditch his sweet wife Kate Middleton as they are made for each other.