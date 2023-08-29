Lottie Moss opens up about her complex bond with iconic sister Kate

Lottie Moss opens up about her complex bond with her iconic sister Kate

Lottie Moss is making an emotional confession about her complex bond with her fashion legend sister Kate Moss on Celebs Go Dating.

In a recent episode of E4's Celebs Go Dating, 25-year-old OnlyFans model Lottie delved into her tumultuous relationship with fashion icon sister Kate Moss.

Amidst her quest for love alongside fellow stars Chloe Burrows and Adam Collard, Lottie engaged in an emotional therapy session, bravely addressing her family struggles.

Speaking to the show's new sex guru Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn about her half-sister, 49, she revealed they have been 'constantly compared' which led to feelings of abandonment and a reluctance to show 'the real Lottie'.

The star, who played bridesmaid at Kate's 2011 wedding to Jamie Hince, said: 'I kind of know where this problem stems from. I've felt quite abandoned by my sister and we've not had a very good relationship for quite a few years.'

Her latest comments come just weeks after she revealed: ‘Me and my sister have never been close. There is a big age gap. She doesn’t have to want to have a relationship with me. When I was younger, I couldn’t understand it.'

Lottie, who shares the same father as the fashion icon, has had her own successful modelling career and was taken on by Storm Models - the same agency that discovered Kate at JFK when she was 14.

After pictures of Kate's wedding were published in Vogue, she went on to shoot campaigns for Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and D&G

However, after experiencing a dark side of modelling where her life was ‘controlled’, Lottie decided to quit in 2021 and try OnlyFans, where she revealed that everyone is ‘positive and kind’ and she feels empowered by her sexual side.

On the weight of being the sister of an icon, she admitted 'nothing would ever be as good as what she's done' - leaving her feeling redundant.

