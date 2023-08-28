Arshad Nadeem wins silver medal for Pakistan at World Athletics Championship

Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem while throwing a javelin. — AFP/File

Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem secured a silver medal for Pakistan in the Javelin Throw competition of the World Athletics Championship on Sunday with his 87.82-meter throw in Hungary's capital Budapest.



This is the first-ever medal for Pakistan in the World Athletics Championship.



India's Neeraj Chopra was able to secure the gold medal with his best throw of 88.17 meters.

At the start of the game, Arshad Nadeem could not have a good start with his throw only reaching 74.80 meters, however, he made a comeback with a remarkable 82.81 meters on his second attempt.

In his fourth attempt, the 26-year-old could only reach 87.12m, much less than he was expecting.

Earlier Saturday, Nadeem qualified for the final of the World Athletics Championship with his best throw of 86.79m.

The benchmark for the Olympics was 85.50m, which Nadeem managed to cross successfully.

The latest win comes after Nadeem came into the spotlight shot when he finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics, a feat that changed the entire life of the athlete, marking great influence on his personality.

Nadeem then also finished fifth in the World Championship in the US last year.

Soon afterwards he recorded his best throw of 90.18 metres in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham which is also a record throw of the quadrennial event.

The star athlete then underwent elbow and left knee surgery in London, took time in his rehab and returned to the competitive field in May at the 34th National Games in Quetta.

In this event, he received a heavy blow when he injured his right knee, later forcing him to skip the Asian Championship held in Bangkok.

