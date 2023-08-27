Kevin Costner spotted traveling in private jet amid feud with estranged wife

Kevin Costner is indeed showing off the expensive treatment he is having for himself.



In the midst of Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner's estranged wife, alleging that he is "withholding" evidence regarding his money, Costner was photographed exiting an expensive private jet.



The "Yellowstone" star was photographed coming off a G5 at the Santa Barbara airport on Saturday.

Costner, 68, was apparently on his way back to California from Glasgow, Scotland, where he was working on a movie project.

Wearing a black hoodie, black trousers, and white New Balance sneakers, he presented a casual appearance for his voyage.

The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of the private jet is often greater than $45 million. However, according to Air Charters Advisors, used models may be found for between $4 million and $10 million.

The hourly cost to charter the G5s ranges from $8,500 to $11,500.

Uncertainty exists as to whether the movie star was responsible for paying the flight costs.

After Baumgartner, 49, accused Costner of hiding his income from her during their acrimonious divorce, Costner took a luxurious vacation a few days later.

According to a California Superior Court document acquired by People, the handbag designer's lawyer requested on Monday that the court order the "Hidden Figures" actor to produce records pertaining to his commercial endeavours.

Prior to their scheduled child support hearing the following week, the attorney alleges that Costner has been "stonewalling" by withholding information.

In addition, Baumgartner asserted that during the course of their 18-year marriage, her estranged husband's wealth had increased by four times.

According to TMZ, the model claims in court papers that when they signed their prenuptial agreement in 2004, the "Bodyguard" actor declared that he had $102,716,000 in assets.

She now asserts that Costner is worth about $400 million, including $24 million in cash.