Prince Harry advised to 'lay low' in wake 'publicly influencing' peace talks

Prince Harry was advised to "remain as private as possible" amid reports of his upcoming 'peace talks' with the royal family.



PR expert Kieran Elsby advised the Duke of Sussex to lay low rather than documenting the scenario.

"I hope that Harry won't arrive with a camera crew in tow, eager to film the aftermath of the meeting. It's crucial for this situation to remain as private and authentic as possible, free from the influence of media and public spectacle."

Kieran said: "Genuine efforts to repair relationships shouldn't be overshadowed by the glare of cameras, allowing the focus to remain on the essential matters at hand."

The expert added how key it was for the Duke of Sussex to repair his ties as it had a larger impact on public opinion.

He said: "Repairing strained family relationships is crucial for Harry and Prince Harry's actions also have a broader impact, potentially influencing public and commercial opinions. Harry needs the Royal Family much more than the need him."

"If both parties are open to it, a face-to-face meeting could provide an opportunity for candid dialogue and the potential to mend any misunderstandings.

"The final decision rests on their willingness to engage and the complexities of their relationship."