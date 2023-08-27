Adele tears up discussing Miley Cyrus new song Used To Be Young

Adele and Miley Cyrus had a sweet exchange recently

Adele has joined in the rally of Miley Cyrus’ latest single enthusiasts.

During one of the shows of her Las Vegas residency, the Hello singer raved about Cyrus’s song Used To Be Young, released on Friday, Aug. 25.

“I’m obsessed with Miley Cyrus’s new song,” Adele gushed, prompting the crowd to erupt into chaos.

She went on to reveal she has “always been such a big” fan of the pop star, adding that she has “such a soft spot” for Cyrus’s latest album, Endless Summer Vacation.

“[It] might make me tear up now. I absolutely love it. I think it’s amazing,” she said. “She’s such a legend. I love her.”

The unanticipated praise from the Easy on Me singer came across Miley herself, who commented on the video: “Legends only!”

All About Miley Cyrus’s Song Used To Be Young:

Since announcing her latest project last week, the 30-year-old singer has revealed the significance of choosing the date of release, revealing it carries “historical importance in my personal journey and career.”

In the music video for her song, the Disney alum added quite a few easter eggs from the monumental moments across her career, including her performance with Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Jolene singer also announced a series inspired by the song, which will chronicle her personal and professional journey during the 30 years of her life.