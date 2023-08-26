UAE records hottest day of 2023 as mercury soars to 50.8°C

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) experienced scorching heat on Saturday as the temperature soared to 50.8°C — the hottest of the year.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, Owtaid (Al Dhafra region) recorded the highest temperature at around 2:45 pm.
The mercury crossed the 50ºC-mark for the first time this summer in July, with the temperature touching 50.1°C for two straight days on July 15 and 16 in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafra Region) in Abu Dhabi.
In early August, the thermometer touched 50.2°C in Owtaid (Al Dhafra Region) on August 2.
Temperatures then touched 50.3°C on August 25.
