UAE records hottest day of 2023 as mercury soars to 50.8°C

A woman walks with an umbrella underneath sprinklers releasing water vapour along a street to relieve pedestrians in Dubai. —AFP/file

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) experienced scorching heat on Saturday as the temperature soared to 50.8°C — the hottest of the year.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, Owtaid (Al Dhafra region) recorded the highest temperature at around 2:45 pm.

The mercury crossed the 50ºC-mark for the first time this summer in July, with the temperature touching 50.1°C for two straight days on July 15 and 16 in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafra Region) in Abu Dhabi.

In early August, the thermometer touched 50.2°C in Owtaid (Al Dhafra Region) on August 2.

Temperatures then touched 50.3°C on August 25.