Kiss-gate: Tables turned as RFEF announces legal action over Jennifer Hermoso's 'lies'

Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has announced to take legal action against midfielder Jennifer Hermoso for her comments about its president Luis Rubiales, who has been in hot water since kissing Hermoso on the lips after the World Cup final in Sydney.

Despite a worldwide reaction, the Spanish football chief has refused to resign from his position.

On Friday, Hermoso said she did not consent to the kiss, but the federation has questioned her version of events.

The RFEF provided four images of Hermoso's embrace with Rubiales, with an analysis of each, which it claims demonstrates that she applied force to lift Rubiales' feet off the ground.

The federation says it has tried to contact Hermoso, who is Spain's leading women's goalscorer with 51 from 101 appearances but has "been unsuccessful at all times".

"The evidence is conclusive," it said. "Mr President has not lied."

Players' union Futpro, which is representing 33-year-old Hermoso, said in a statement: "In no case did I (Hermoso) seek to raise (lift) the president" while they embraced on the podium.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said: "The RFEF and Mr. President will demonstrate each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself.

"The RFEF and the President, given the seriousness of the content of the press release from the Futpro union, will initiate the corresponding legal actions."

It added that all players if selected for the national team, have "an obligation" to play for the national team after 81 female players said they would not represent Spain until Rubiales is removed from his post.

Real Betis striker, Borja Iglesias, has also announced to abstain from playing for the men's national team as long as Luis Rubiales remains the chief of Spanish football.

Background of the controversy

During the Women's World Cup final, held at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Rubiales, aged 46, was engaged in a provocative gesture by grabbing his crotch, an act that took place in the presence of Queen Letizia of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter.

Rubiales' controversial actions didn't end there. During the subsequent presentation ceremony, he shared an unexpected kiss with Hermoso, a footballer who plays for Pachuca in Mexico.

While Hermoso initially expressed her displeasure with Rubiales' behaviour on Instagram, a subsequent statement issued on her behalf took a more supportive stance towards him.

Rubiales eventually apologized for the kiss, yet his apology fell short of satisfying Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who joined the calls for Rubiales' resignation. Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz also echoed this sentiment.

Amid mounting pressure, the situation escalated. Hermoso aligned herself with the players' union, Futpro, which advocated for accountability and consequences for Rubiales' actions.

FIFA initiated disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales, and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) convened an extraordinary general assembly to address the crisis. Despite expectations of his resignation, Rubiales vehemently refused to step down.

He offered apologies for his controversial gestures but vowed to persist in the face of adversity. As the Spanish government pursued legal measures against Rubiales, social media statements by Hermoso and Futpro further intensified the unfolding drama.

The saga surrounding Rubiales' conduct and the subsequent reactions underscores the broader impact of leaders' actions in the realm of sports and politics, emphasizing the importance of accountability and cultural sensitivity.