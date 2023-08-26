Kim Kardashian shares sweet hand-written note by daughter North West

Kim Kardashian posted a sweet handwritten note from her 10-year-old daughter North, which she penned for her mother, Kim, while on vacation in Tokyo.



The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a nice and emotional note written by her kid for her on a hotel notepad.

Kim's snap showed a portion of the card with 'Dear Mom' inscribed in a heart drawing, and the text said, "Thank you so much for... I love you so much and... For always being there.."

The SKIMS mogul captioned the post, "Don't want to share it all but my heart (purple heart) (emoji)."

The mother-daughter combo is presently on holiday in Japan, and they have kept their followers up to date on their trip by posting daily updates on their TikTok account.

Kim also paid respect to her ex-husband, musician Kanye West, who is now married to Bianca Censori, by using one of his songs as the soundtrack in her post, according to The Mirror.

On TikTok, the 42-year-old TV personality posted a series of photos of her daughter North, and a friend, with Kanye West's song Can't Tell Me Nothing playing in the background.



