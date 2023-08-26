Tish Cyrus reacts to daughter Miley Cyrus’ emotional song ‘Used to be Young’

Tish Cyrus is in awe of her daughter Miley Cyrus and her new emotional single that dropped on Friday, August 25.

Titled Used to be Young, the Hannah Montana star belts out the song tearfully in its music video as the lyrics reflect on the many controversies she had to face in the past decade.

Following the release of the single, Tish took to her Instagram to share her feelings on the song.

“Every time I see this video it brings tears to my eyes,” wrote Tish. “I’m in awe of you every single day”

She continued, “I love nothing more than watching you grow into the most beautiful human I could ever imagine. I’m so beyond blessed to have you love me like you do. And I love you more than words can describe.”

Tish went on to describe the song as “testament to this journey” they have been on.

She signed off with, “Can’t wait to see where we’re going next!!!!! Love you Little @mileycyrus.”

In the music video, the Grammy-winning musician wears a white Mickey Mouse shirt underneath a sparkling, bright red corset.

Talking about the song on release day, the singer wrote on her socials that she ‘feels proud’ when ‘reflecting’ on her past and ‘joyful when thinking about the future.’

"This song is about honouring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become,” she penned.

“I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you. Truly, Miley.”