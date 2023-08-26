Liam Neeson was shunned from Church after confessing to 'evil practice'

Liam Neeson was an altar boy at a Catholic Church

Liam Neeson was left feeling abashed after he made an NSFW confession to a Catholic priest as a teen.

During an upcoming appearance on the latest episode of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, the action film star revealed he was an altar boy at one of the town’s churches, which was visited by a missionary from Africa.

As he saw a bunch of "old women just kneeling down and saying their prayers,” outside the confessional, he felt the urge to admit to a confession himself.

However, things took a turn for the worse when a priest let out a loud gasp over his confession about self-pleasure.

Neeson revealed his confessions about an argument with his mom and a fight with his sister were blissfully ignored by the priest who started shouting at him.

"'You what?!' This guy, literally, I mean, he almost said things like, 'The grass will grow over the palm of your hand before you're 21! Stop that evil practice!'" the actor recalled.

After the ordeal, which was witnessed first-hand by the old women outside, the Taken star revealed he was too embarrassed to ever go again.

"That was the last time I ever went,” Liam shared, to which O’Brien replied between his laughs, “I think that’ll do it.”