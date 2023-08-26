Selena Gomez opens about split from Justin Bieber and how it inspired her 'Best Music'

Selena Gomez offered a rare glimpse into her personal life during an interview at the Twilio SIGNAL 2023 conference this week.



Selena Gomez reflected on the genesis of her chart-topping hit, Lose You to Love Me, which marked her first number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

The pop sensation discussed how her own heartbreak, likely alluding to her high-profile split from Canadian singer Justin Bieber, fueled her creative process.

"When I was going through a heartbreak, I immediately, you know, wrote my best music and wanted to be there for every woman or man or whoever, you know, going through that journey," Gomez shared.

Gomez, who is also the founder of Rare Beauty, recently opened up about the breakup in her Apple+ documentary, My Mind & Me, where she described it as the "best thing that ever happened to her."

"Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn't afraid anymore."

The song, written in just 45 minutes, became more than just a reflection on lost love.

Gomez explained, "It's about more than a lost love. It's me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too."

It encapsulated her struggle to rediscover her identity after feeling like she had lost a part of herself.