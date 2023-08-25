Kim Kardashian distracts Kanye West from romance with wife Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian has appeared to distract her ex-husband Kanye West from his new romantic journey with wife Bianca Censori with her latest stunt.



The 42-year-old "American Horror Story" star has shared snaps of her and daughter's time abroad, showing the mother-daughter duo enjoying a fun-filled getaway to Japan.

Sharing a series of stunning photos with the ten-year-old daughter North and their friends, Kim used Kanye's 2007 song Can't Tell Me Nothing in the background.

In the images, North is also seen wearing an outfit similar to the one the rapper donned during his promotional work for his 2004 studio album The College Dropout.

Kim's move spared reaction from fans, with one saying: "Oh! Kim doesn't like Kanye to send time wit Bianca."

Another chimed in: Kardashian seems to distract the rapper from his honeymoon journey with new wife."

The third one reacted as saying: "Agreed."

The fourth one expressed: Kim, indeed, paid a tribute to her ex-husband."

While, few others praise the mother-of-four for her amicable way to bring up her and Kanye West children even being separate.

In the photo, North is seen wearing an orange and blue striped jumper with a large gold chain and baggy denim jeans. The future star slicked her hair back and paired the outfit with black boots and glasses. Fans recognised the jumper from Kanye's wardrobe and decided it was the youngster's way of honouring her father's legacy.

Kim appeared in celebratory mood as she shared her new dance video recently, showing her enjoying fun-filled moment with kids while in Tokyo amid Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori's heartbreak in Italy.

However, Kanye seems very happy after settling down with his new wife Bianca, who's reportedly is incredibly patient, loving, and caring, and is all about Ye all the time.



Kim, after their split, moved on with Pete Davidson before calling time on their relationship last August. Kanye dated several women, including Julia Fox, before marrying Bianca Censori in January.

