Meghan Markle's 'antipathy' at forefront with UK no-show

File Footage

Meghan Markle has seemingly made up her mind on the fact that the UK no longer 'deserves her' as she has no imminent plans of making a trip across the pond any time soon, as per a royal expert.



While speaking to The Mirror, Dr. Tessa Dunlop said that Meghan's move to not join her husband Prince Harry for the WellChild charity event in the UK "says a lot" about the former Suits actress’s sentiments for Britain.

She added that this claim had more merit due to Meghan's willingness to join the Duke of Sussex in Germany for the Invictus Games.

"Apparently she is not gracing London with her presence," she told the publication.

"A rare Sussex double act is being saved for Germany where the Duchess will assist Harry with the closing ceremony.

"On this occasion, I suspect Meghan’s no-show in London says more about her antipathy towards Britain, than the couple’s relationship. We don’t deserve her, at least so she probably thinks.

"Also, there’s that outstanding issue regarding the couple’s UK security and who pays for it."

This development comes against the backdrop of reports claiming that the Duke of Sussex has no plans to see King Charles and Prince William after making a "blink-and-you-miss-him appearance in the UK" following the conclusion of the Invictus Games.

However, the royal reportedly has plans to see his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie which Dunlop said was a "reminder that all is not lost among some of the Windsor brigade."