Hersha Parady dead: Little House on the Prairie alum was 78

Hersha Parady battled with brain tumor

Hersha Parady, renowned for her role on Little House on the Prairie, has passed away at the age of 78.

The actress’s death was confirmed by her son, Jonathan Peverall to The Hollywood Reporter, who previously launched a GoFundMe to fund her medical expenses after she was diagnosed with a brain tumor known as meningioma.

Mayo Clinic described meningioma as the “most common type of tumor that forms in the head,” which mostly occurs in women at older ages.

"This illness has robbed her of her strength, her memory, and sadly, her vibrant personality. She has become largely bedridden, and it is very difficult to see my Mom, who was once full of life and energy, now struggling with basic daily activities," Parady’s son revealed last month.

On July 31, Peverall updated the late actress’ fans about a “successful” surgery she had undergone. However, she contracted pneumonia while she was recovering in rehab and was then put on a ventilator in the ICU.

Parady made her on-screen debut in an episode of Bearcats, years after starting out her acting career in a regional theater.

She played Alice Garvey in the fourth season of Little House on the Prairie, alongside Jonathan Garvey, played by Merlin Olsen.

In addition to Jonathan, the late actress is survived by her siblings Patty, Kenny and Bobby.