Jamie Foxx enjoys date night with girlfriend at Nobu Malibu

Jamie Foxx was seen sporting a cheerful demeanor as he enjoyed a date night with his girlfriend at the renowned Nobu Malibu restaurant on Wednesday evening.



This marked their first public appearance together since the actor's extended hospitalization, resulting from an unspecified medical emergency that occurred back in April.

Jamie Foxx's companion, who seems to be the same woman consistently seen by his side over the past year, graced the evening in a plunging beige dress that accentuated her every contour.

Her hair was elegantly styled in a wavy updo with a delicate gold necklace and carried a black clutch, along with a brown jacket, back to their car.

The Strays star, looking as handsome as ever, opted for a casual yet stylish look, donning a flannel shirt, jeans, a wide-brimmed hat, and aviator sunglasses.

Following their delightful evening at the celebrity hotspot, the couple strolled back to Foxx's car together.

Last week, Jamie Foxx took to his social media to share with his fans that he is "finally starting to feel like" himself again after the challenging health scare that kept him hospitalized for months.



