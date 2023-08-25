Jennifer Lopez Debuts Blonde TRANSFORMATION

Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in a change.



The multihyphenate recently caught her Instagram followers off guard when she had a dramatic makeover and debuted bright blonde highlights, a departure from her usual light brown highlights.

The Hustlers star took a selfie during prime time while driving to show off her new hairstyle. Jennifer curled her hair into sultry beach waves, revealing her blonde highlights in full view.

On August 23, she posted a picture with the cheeky message, "Still got me looking like the baddest."

The remainder of her appearance was just as gorgeous, even if her massive makeover by hairstylist Frank Galasso took centre stage in the picture. The 54-year-old actress wore bronzy eyeshadow, peachy-pink cheeks, and her go-to glossy nude lip, rocking her distinctive J.Lo glow.

She was wearing a stylish brown blazer over a baggy white button-down and a pair of blue trousers.

The Let's Get Loud singer added hoop earrings, sheer brown sunglasses, and multiple gold necklaces to her minimalist attire, including a pendant that read "Ben" in tribute to her husband Ben Affleck.

The Oscar winner and the entrepreneur of JLO Beauty really just celebrated their one anniversary after getting married in an intimate ceremony in Georgia last August. (Even though they legally wed in Vegas one month before getting married in the South.)



"Dear Ben," Jennifer began her Aug. 20 Instagram post, teasing the lyrics from her expected song. "Sitting here alone / Looking at my ring ring / Feeling overwhelmed / It makes me wanna sing sing / How did we end up here / Without a rewind / Oh my / This is my life…"

The track, Dear Ben Pt. II, is anticipated to appear on her upcoming album This Is Me...Now. Additionally, the new song is a follow-up to her popular song Dear Ben, which was included on her album This Is Me...Then in 2002.