Dua Lipa breaks silence after Lizzo’s dancers made sex club harassment allegation

Dua Lipa has recently broken her silence after Lizzo’s backing dancers made sex club harassment allegation.



In a new interview with Vogue magazine, Lipa, who went out to strip club with Lizzo back in 2020, said that she’s not in favour of women exploitation, but today’s women are “slut-shamed for everything and anything”.

“I’m against any kind of exploitation. But I also see this endless criticism of women’s choices. It’s like navigating a minefield from the very beginning,” stated the 28-year-old.

Lipa mentioned, “We’re slut-shamed for everything and anything. Does anyone think of people’s own experiences before attacking them?”

“So, for me, it’s really important to respect women’s choices, whatever they are,” remarked the Levitating hitmaker.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lipa also shared that #MeToo movement hasn’t impacted women’s daily lives.

The singer confessed, “#MeToo or not, it’s still scary to be a woman and walk down an empty street alone at night on your way home.”

“I have so many memories of times when you get your keys ready in your hand, or you grab your bag, or you pretend to be on the phone… I don’t know if that will ever change,” added Lipa.