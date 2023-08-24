Princess Andre makes her parents Katie Price and Peter ‘proud’

Katie Price and Peter Andre's daughter, Princess, has earned praise from her parents by achieving commendable results in her recent academic endeavors.

Princess 16 shared her GCSE results on a live Instagram session, shortly after receiving them.

The proud teenager revealed that she successfully passed three out of her seven exams. While some subjects didn't surpass a grade four, Princess emphasized that obtaining at least this grade is essential to deem an exam as passed. The grading scale, she noted, extends up to a mark of nine, signifying the highest level of achievement.

In her video, Princess was joined by her father Peter, 50, who told her he was so proud of her for 'working her butt off' ahead of the exams.

Princess, who is already signed to fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, said: 'I didn't pass all of them, but it's fine, because I passed some of them! Apparently grade boundaries were really high this year.'

Peter said: 'I'm proud of you, I think you worked your butt off. You know what, you worked really hard. saw you working hard, which to me is more important'

Meanwhile, Myleene Klass broke down in tears upon learning her daughter Ava had landed a scholarship as celebrity parents showed their support on results day.