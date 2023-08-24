Katie Price takes a stand against judgmental parents

Reality star Katie Price has taken a bold step by barring her daughter Bunny's classmates from joining her birthday bash.



The decision was taken after an ongoing feud that escalated between Price and a group of fellow parents.

Voicing her frustrations, Price highlighted that she felt continually scrutinized and unfairly evaluated by these fellow parents, particularly during school gate encounters.

The atmosphere had become so charged that she chose to take a stand, making it clear that the children of those involved wouldn’t be part of Bunny's mermaid-themed bash.

Speaking on her podcast with sister Sophie Price, Katie added that she's planning to do the same for her son Jett's birthday party, as she feels the other mums have always 'misjudged' her.

She said: 'I haven't organised the party yet, his party is on Saturday.

'He needs to give his friends notice because he will be disheartened if they don't go, and not only that, for Bunny's I only invited people where I know the mums.'

She continued: 'I don't want school mums I don't know, especially with their school, with what's going on, I don't want them in my house and them judging me, when they have judged me all along and got it wrong.

Katie shares Bunny and Jett with her ex-husband Kieran Hayler, whom she married in 2013 before splitting in 2018. Their divorce was finalised three years later.

The star recently claimed her son Junior is 'embarrassed' by her behaviour as she admitted he doesn't like her clothing choices or 'filthy' language.

With her ex-husband Peter Andre, 50, she shares son Junior, and daughter Princess, 16.