Prince Harry to snub Royal Family reunion upon UK return

Prince Harry will steer clear of any sort of family reunion during his upcoming trip to the UK.



It was reported the Duke of Sussex is set to return to his native land to attend a charity awards event in London on Sept. 7, one day before the first death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II.

The former royal will be racing against the clock, since has to fly to Germany on Sept. 9 to attend the sixth Invictus Games.

Hence, insiders alleged Harry's meeting with his father King Charles and brother Prince William is unlikely, owing to their sour history and estranged relationship.

“While some may suggest it would be good order for the family to settle their differences, perhaps even in the late Queen’s memory, things are a long way off,” a source told the Mirror.

Harry has been estranged from the Royal Family after abruptly exiting the Firm with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

His last face-off with Charles and William was when he was invited to attend the coronation ceremony of his father back in May.