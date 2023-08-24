Ahsoka honors 'our friend' Ray Stevenson in Star Wars spin-off premiere

Ray Stevenson passed away unexpectedly in May

The first two episodes of Ahsoka were a heartfelt homage to the late Ray Stevenson.

The 58-year-old actor was honored at the end of the premiere of the first two episodes of the latest Star Wars series, in which Stevenson plays a brutal mercenary Baylan Skoll against Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano.

During the episodes, viewers saw Baylon slaughtering his way through a New Republic transport in an attempt to free Morgan Elsbeth, played by Diana Lee Inosanto.

At the end of the second episode, the late actor also effortlessly manifested a sensitive side of his formidable character before taking of Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan.

Ahead of the credits, the show paid tribute to Stevenson as the screen went dark with the words “For our friend, Ray.”

How did Ray Stevenson Die?

The Thor actor was only 58 when he was reported dead earlier this year. As per reports, Stevenson suffered a mysterious medical emergency and was rushed to a hospital from the set of his film Cassino in Ischia Italy.

In an interview with EW, Stevenson raved about being a part of the live-action Star Wars universe, after voicing Mandalorian Gar Saxon on The Clone Wars.

“I must admit that what I'm overwhelmed with overall is a humility of greatness from the top all the way down through every department — the hours put in, the quality of work — and you can't wait to get back to set and see what's going to be revealed that day,” he told the outlet about filming Ahsoka.