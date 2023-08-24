Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year THIS day

Adam Sandler is really a true friend.



Every Mother's Day, Adam Sandler and his wife send Jennifer Aniston flowers.

The Murder Mystery, Murder Mystery 2, and Just Go with It co-stars have been close friends since they first met while they were in their 20s, the 54-year-old actress disclosed the thoughtful gesture in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that was published on Wednesday.

Since their marriage in June 2003, the comedian, 56, and his devoted partner Jackie Sandler have two daughters together: Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14.

Aniston, who is childless, revealed for the first time last year how "challenging" her fertility issues were, telling Allure that she spent a lot of time "trying to get pregnant."

“If it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be. That’s why I have such gratitude for all those s–tty things,” she shared in November 2022.

The "Friends" star claimed that throughout "all the years of [media] speculation" surrounding the matter, she was "going through IVF [and] drinking Chinese teas."

She claims “throwing everything at it.”

“I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it,” she lamented. “So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”