Prince Harry blames King Charles for failure in career

Prince William's younger brother Prince Harry has reportedly alleged that his father King Charles blocked his dream career path.



Harry, who divorced his family and relocated to the US to make his career with wife Meghan Markle, blamed his father for not allowing him to chase his unusual dream.

The Duke of Sussex, in Spare, reveals that as a young man, mulling over what he’d fill his time with during working hours, wanted to work at a ski resort.



Meghan Markle 's husband wanted to work at the fondue hut in the centre of the Austrian village of Lech am Arlberg, before more seriously considering becoming a ski instructor.



King Charles' younger son claimed: "For several years I'd talked in all seriousness about working at the ski resort in Lech am Arlberg, where Mummy used to take us. Specifically, I wanted to work at the fondue hut in the centre of town, which Mummy loved. That fondue could change your life. (I really was that mad.) But now I told Pa I'd given up the fondue fantasy, and he sighed with relief."

Harry, 38, who's currently trying his luck in screening world after signing lucrative deal with streaming giant Netflix, claimed that his Dad, unimpressed by his son’s alpine career ambitions, poured cold water on the idea.



Harry also claimed that the then-Prince Charles shot down his next career suggestion too. The Duke, in his bombshell book, said: "I was taken with notions of becoming a ski instructor… Pa tensed again."

Noting his Dad’s disapproval, he added: "Out of the question. OK. Long pause. How about… safari guide?" The then-Prince of Wales is claimed to have replied: "No, darling boy."