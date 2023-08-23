King Charles ‘continually supported’ Harry and Meghan until ‘pushed to his limits’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t see a way to return to the Royal Family after all that has gone down.

According to former royal editor of the Sun, Charles Rae, the Sussexes have become “total outcasts” especially now that their HRH titles were “stripped” from the royal family's website, via Express UK.

During a conversation on Talk TV, Rae opined that Harry and Meghan “have pushed [Charles] right to the limit” and one can “only push someone like King Charles so far.”

He suggested that “they are now ostracised” all because of their own doings. Rae noted that the Sussexes are no longer invited to any of the upcoming royal events.

Rae said that the Sussexes have done “everything they can to upset the royal family” and it is unlikely they will be welcomed with “open arms” by some royals.

Amid the Oprah interview and the Netflix docuseries, Rae pointed out that the Royals were “being continually supportive” of Harry and Meghan as opposed to them of the Royal Family.

Harry and Meghan did not receive an invite to the annual intimate event at Balmoral Castle, which will serve as an unofficial memorial for late Queen Elizabeth II to mark her first death anniversary.

Rae shared that Prince William and Kate Middleton may issue a statement that day while the King will spend it in private. During that time, Harry and Meghan will be in Europe for the Invictus Games in Germany, which will mark their first joint international appearance since Queen’s funeral.

“It’s very much that old adage — he’s made his bed, now he has to lay in it. It’s that simple. Too much has gone under the bridge now,” Rae told the outlet. “However, I can’t ever see it being back the way it was ever again — with or without Meghan.”