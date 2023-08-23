VIDEO: India railway bridge collapse in Mizoram kills at least 26; scores missing

This video shows the moment when under construction railway bridge collapsed at Sairang, near Aizawl in Mizoram, India on August 23, 2023.

At least 26 labourers were killed while scores remain missing after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed on Wednesday in India's eastern Mizoram state.



Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga posted a video on social media which showed the moment when a metal frame of the railway bridge collapsed and toppled off towering columns into the ravine below.

"Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; at least 17 workers died," Zoramthanga, who uses only one name, said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A local newspaper quoted a policeman as saying that 17 bodies had been recovered and "many others" were missing. It was not possible to immediately verify the reports of people missing.

Another local newspaper, quoting state government officials, reported some 40 workers had been at the site when the bridge collapsed, AFP reported.

"Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," the office of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi's office stated that the 72-year-old was "pained" by the accident and offered his "condolences to those who have lost their loved ones", his office said on X.

The statement went on to announce that the government will pay INR200,000 (around $2,400) to the next of kin of those killed while INR50,000 (around $600)

Mizoram is in the far east of India, bordering Myanmar and, according to Zoramthanga, people had "come out in large numbers to help with the rescue," and he was "deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy".

Accidents on large infrastructure construction sites are common in India.

At least 20 workers were crushed to death in western India this month when a crane collapsed above an under-construction expressway outside the financial capital Mumbai.

In October last year, 130 people were killed in Gujarat when a bridge collapsed soon after it was repaired.

And in 2016, the collapse of a flyover onto a busy street in Kolkata killed at least 26 people.