Ariana Grande leaves Scooter Braun after 10 years out of her will only

Ariana Grande is prepared for fresh starts.



After ten years of collaboration, People magazine on Tuesday confirmed that the pop sensation, 30, had parted ways with longtime manager Scooter Braun. According to a source familiar with the matter, Grande made the decision to part ways with Braun, 42, and his business.

"They are friendly but she's outgrown him and is excited to go in a different direction," says the source. "Yes, there are negotiations happening because of contracts. But this is her choice. It's time for something new."

A music industry source with details of the situation earlier told the outlet that “all of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO," adding, "People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin [Bieber] and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

Before her 2013 first album Yours Truly was released, Grande first agreed to a deal with Braun. He oversaw the star's future albums, including My Everything from 2014, Dangerous Woman from 2016, Sweetener from 2018, Thank U, Next from 2019, and Positions from 2020.

Before Grande's 2016 album was out, Braun was dismissed and later rehired. In 2018, Braun talked to Variety about this period of time.

"They were like, 'Never take her back!,' but I just said 'Let’s stay quiet and let our truth be our actions,'" Braun told the outlet about his team's reaction. "She starts to see the light on some stuff, and one day I got a phone call."