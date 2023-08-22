Prince William’s friend refutes claims of ‘peace talks’ with Prince Harry

After many months of tension, Prince Harry and King Charles will be meeting for peace talks and to end the ongoing royal rift.

An insider previously told OK! Magazine that the monarch has rescheduled a visit to France to meet Harry, who was reportedly planning a visit to the UK after the Invictus Games end in Germany.

The source shared that the King’s September 20 trip was cancelled, “so (Charles) has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son.”

However, a friend of Prince William refuted such claims to The Daily Beast, telling the publication that there is “no chance” of such thing happening.

“Charles won’t be seeing Harry and nor will William,” the friend said. “No chance. He feels utterly betrayed by what Harry wrote about him in the book and said about him on Netflix.”

He added, “The king loves both his sons and his door is always open to Harry. But I don’t think they will be meeting on September 17. The king will be preparing for the state visit to France.”

Previously, a source had told the outlet that William and Harry were close growing up but “it has been very painful for William” after the Duke of Sussex aired their personal affairs to the public.

“Just look at Spare. It’s literally William’s worst nightmare,” the source said at the time. “I think it is completely understandable that right now William is still absolutely disgusted by what his brother has done.”

Moreover, another insider cited by OK! Magazine revealed that William “still loves Harry, but he can’t bear him right now.”