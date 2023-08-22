Taylor Swift 'influenced' Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande to drop 'bully' Scooter Braun?

Scooter Braun was recently dropped by Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande with Taylor Swift being rumoured to have caused it

In the span of a month Scooter Braun has lost Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, two of his most lucrative clients, while it has been rumoured that Justin Bieber has plans to follow suit, with reasons reportedly pointing to Taylor Swift.

According to discussion posts on Reddit, users speculated that the blow Braun faced was thanks to his drama with Swift where he refused to sell the masters of the singer’s music catalogue when she was associated to Big Machine records.

Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun drama

To detail, Big Machine owned her first six albums and following Braun’s acquisition of the company, Swift had approached him to buy her songs off of him.

However, the acquisition battle alone was not the only factor as Swift alleged Braun of being a bully and using his high profile clients like Bieber and Kanye West to behave badly with her.

Using the singer's claim many have now chalked up that Braun's alleged dark past has caught up with him as Grande and Lovato reportedly dropped him for similar reasons.

"Taylor Swift's dislike of Scooter Braun was from before he bought her Masters. She has accused him of bullying her for years, but the details are vague. This vagueness is consistent with Swift's history of maintaining her public image, not in a 'trying to manipulate the story' way, but a 'not airing the dirty laundry in public' way," one user said.

For the unversed, Lovato was first to call off her connections to the high-power manager after a source close to the singer revealed to The Post that she planned on taking a new direction with her career.

Later on it emerged that Grande followed in the singer’s footsteps however it remains to be seen whether the news is official.