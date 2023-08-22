Princess Beatrice most daring dress stirred a reaction from Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth seemingly supported Princess Beatrice's most daring look

It is no secret that royal fashion has been the subject of intense scrutiny considering that members of the royal family are expected to abide by a code.

While royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle defied the dress code every now and then, Princess Beatrice arguably served the most shock value when she arrived at a 2017 V&A Summer party wearing a sheer dress.

The Self-Portrait number, called the Yoke Frill Dress, left heads turning due to the perforated mesh throughout the navy blue panels.

Style expert Danielle Rogers-Clark spoke to Express.co.uk and shared that the royal's move to wear a daring dress turned out to be a successful style statement as she was branded as the 'best dressed'.

"Wearing this chic and super stylish sheer lace paneled dress, a slightly risqué choice for a royal, Princess Beatrice was deemed by Vogue to be one of the best dressed at the event that she attended with her sister Princess Eugenie," she said.

"The dress was a huge style success, it sold out instantly and even high street retailer Topshop quickly produced a more affordable ‘dupe’ of the dress, which was high fashion praise indeed."

Princess Beatrice chose a Self-Portrait dress

She added that the daring look was the stepping stone of Princess Beatrice's style evolution as the royal found her own personal style while still honouring the royal dress code.

"This look kicked off the start of a real style evolution for Beatrice, now working with a stylist, she has truly found her sartorial elegance.

"Frequently seen showcasing contemporary designer dresses by brands such as Self Portrait, The Vampire’s Wife and Alexander McQueen, Beatrice is not afraid to experiment with her style, but her outfits always flatter her silhouette and colouring perfectly."

Rogers-Clark went on to add how Queen Elizabeth would have reacted to the seemingly daring dress.



She opined: "It is amazing to see Princess Beatrice’s vivacious and confident personality shine through in her stylistic fashion choices.

“As the late Queen’s granddaughter, the sheer detail of the navy dress revealed the nude slip worn underneath. One may have considered this see-through choice somewhat inappropriate."

Princess Beatrice was dubbed the 'best dressed' from the 2017 event

She added that the late monarch likely approved of her granddaughter's choice as the pair enjoyed a close bond.

"In my opinion, this speaks volumes of the Queen and Princess Beatrice’s relationship - we know they were incredibly close."

"So I would like to think that perhaps Queen Elizabeth encouraged her young granddaughter to wear whatever she felt confident and happy in!

"Not forgetting that Beatrice famously had the honour of wearing her grandmother’s dazzling vintage diamante encrusted Norman Hartnell gown as her wedding dress. I believe the late Queen very much approved and admired Beatrice’s style evolution!"