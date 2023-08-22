Kashmiri news platform office shut down after Indian govt's clampdown in IIOJK

A man reads a newspaper at a stall where “The Kashmir Walla” and other publications are displayed, in Srinagar, 3 July 2019. — AFP

NEW DELHI: The Kashmir Wallah, a news website based in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), has been forced to vacate its office in Srinagar after its website and social media accounts were blocked by the Indian government two days ago.



The shutting of the regional news portal is being linked to a clampdown against the press and media in the occupied valley on a larger level where numerous journalists have been either illegally detained or summoned time and again in relation to their work since 2019, when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led administration revoked Article 370, granting special status to the disputed territory and stripping it of autonomy after 70 years.



"Six persons used to sit at the office and we removed all our belongings and emptied out the premises today," a staff member at the news portal told AFP on Monday.



India's Hindu nationalist Modi — who remains widely popular, and looks set to seek a third successive five-year term in office next year — has been accused by critics of stifling opposition and critical media.



On Saturday, "we woke up to another deadly blow of finding access to our website and social media accounts blocked", staff at the outlet said in a statement late Sunday.

Their internet service provider blamed the blocks on a government order, and they were also served an eviction notice by their landlord, the statement added.

"The opaque censorship is gut-wrenching. There isn't a lot left for us to say anymore," it said.

Fahad Shah, the portal's editor — accused of "glorifying terrorism" and "spreading fake news" by Indian authorities — was arrested last year and remains in jail.

Over half a million Indian soldiers are deployed in the occupied territory to ward off any protests against the illegal rule in the disputed valley.

— Additional input by AFP

